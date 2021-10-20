Fundraiser to benefit 4-H building

The 4-H Building Inc. Board of Directors will be hosting a spaghetti dinner on Sunday, Oct 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to raise funds for the general operation of the building.

Megan Overbeck, board secretary, said they have year-end expenses and will need to keep the building heated through the upcoming winter months.

“I’m not sure everyone understands that while the building sits on the Gage County Fairgrounds, it is not owned by the Ag Society," she said. "It is a separate entity. We are a non-profit organization which is completely operated by volunteers."

The building was built in 1959 due to the efforts of a group of volunteers that formed in 1950 to raise funds. Due to its age, the 4-H Building is need repairs including a roof renovation. Most bids for the project have been estimated at $70,000.

“If I dig through my files I could find the original cost of the building and I’m sure this renovation is more expensive," Overbeck said. "I’m the fourth generation of people who have been involved and the third generation of family members who have served on the board. This building has a lot of memories and a lot of meaning for me."

The 4-H Building Inc. Board of Directors has raised approximately $21,000 for the repairs, including over $8,000 through the Big Give event.

Although the building was designed for 4-H’ers and continues to be used for clubs events and the fair, it is also the site of many community activities.

Auctions, gun shows, business meetings, retreats and trainings have been at the 4-H Building in the past.

“We’ve opened it for COVID vaccinations and boosters, judging contests, and food distributions for low income at no charge most of the time. It can be rented too for graduations or other types of family events without alcohol being served.

“Some 4-H clubs use if for year-end celebrations, meetings and of course the shooting club meets here regularly. During the fair it is used for static exhibits and is the only air conditioned building open to the public. The building also contains a fully licensed kitchen.

The menu for the spaghetti dinner includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, brownie, coffee, tea or water. Containers for carryout will be available. The 4-H Building Inc. Board and 4-H families will be serving at the Gage County Fairgrounds. It is a free will donation with proceeds going to the general fund for expenses of the upkeep of the building.

“We are always looking for volunteers for fundraising events and to serve on the Board," Overbeck added. "We meet on the 3rd Tuesday of the month at the 4-H Building at 7 p.m."

