Fundraiser underway for Blue Valley Behavioral Health

A group of volunteers are out to raise the most money for a local health organization, with a Stetson hat on the line.
The annual Mr. or Ms. Homesteader competition officially kicked off this week, with six participants out to raise funds.
Amber Ferguson, foundation chairperson of the Blue Valley Behavioral Health Foundation, said the event is a longstanding tradition that raises money for the organization.
“This is the 32nd year we’re having the Mr. or Ms. Homesteader contest that directly supports our Blue Valley Behavioral Health Office and the Blue Valley Behavioral Health Foundation is in charge of the contest,” she said. “We ask community volunteers each year to raise funds for us to help our nonprofit organization continue to be able to serve the area with mental health and substance abuse services.”
BVBH is a private, nonprofit organization that provides outpatient behavioral health services in 16 rural counties in southeast Nebraska. The group aims to provide quality behavioral health services to people of all ages and promote healthy and productive lives.
This year’s participants include:
Shelby Barnard-Thernes: Extreme Motorsports
Allison Sand: Beatrice Community Hospital, Nebraska Machine & Tool, Schoen's Roofing, Envision Landscapes
Denise Behrends: Bryan's Auto Body, Biggs, Johnny's Welding
Tessa Hydo: Lammel Plumbing, The Mechanical Room
Zac Lauenstein: Justin's Neighborhood Meats
Adam Parde: True Tile Flooring & More, Tessa Mangnall- Woods Bros. Realty
Whoever raises the most money for Blue Valley Behavioral Health during the event will be crowned Mr. or Ms. Homesteader and gets a Stetson hat, traveling trophy and ride in the Homestead Days parade.
Ferguson said each participant has at least three fundraising events planned, with more to come.
This year marks the return of the event, after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We did have a break last year,” she said. “This is one of my favorite roles at Blue Valley Behavioral Health and we didn't get to have a contest due to COVID. We are coming back with a vengeance and needing the funds. I think there has been an increase in services needed in the community. We’ve seen a drastic increase in numbers so we’re definitely needing funds to help.”
While Blue Valley Behavioral Health has 13 offices across southeast Nebraska, Ferguson added all funds raised during the contest will stay local in Gage County.
In addition to the six participants competing to raise the most finds a joint fundraiser is also planned for next month. On Thursday, June 24 at 6 p.m., “Party with a Purpose” will be held at Classic’s in Beatrice. The event will serve as the end of the fundraising for the six participants, who will be selling tickets to the event that the public can attend.