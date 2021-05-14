Fundraiser underway for Blue Valley Behavioral Health

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Denise Behrends: Bryan's Auto Body, Biggs, Johnny's Welding

Tessa Hydo: Lammel Plumbing, The Mechanical Room

Zac Lauenstein: Justin's Neighborhood Meats

Adam Parde: True Tile Flooring & More, Tessa Mangnall- Woods Bros. Realty

Whoever raises the most money for Blue Valley Behavioral Health during the event will be crowned Mr. or Ms. Homesteader and gets a Stetson hat, traveling trophy and ride in the Homestead Days parade.

Ferguson said each participant has at least three fundraising events planned, with more to come.

This year marks the return of the event, after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We did have a break last year,” she said. “This is one of my favorite roles at Blue Valley Behavioral Health and we didn't get to have a contest due to COVID. We are coming back with a vengeance and needing the funds. I think there has been an increase in services needed in the community. We’ve seen a drastic increase in numbers so we’re definitely needing funds to help.”