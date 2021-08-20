Fundraiser underway to purchase new courthouse flags

Officials are asking for help from the public to purchase new flags to be displayed at the Gage County Courthouse and Veterans Memorial Park.

The ongoing fundraiser stemmed from concerns from the public following Memorial Day this year, when the flags were not displayed because of a chance of rain.

Public officials received calls from concerned citizens wondering why the flags weren’t displayed this year.

Organizers are hesitant to put up the more than 300 flags if there’s a chance of bad weather, because they’re cotton burial flags that can discolor if they get wet, and need to be flat to dry.

“The general public doesn’t realize if there’s a chance for bad weather we can’t put up casket flags,” said Gerald Lamkin, Beatrice Legion Post 27 Commander. “They’re large flags and once they’re wet they have to dry completely before they can be folded away in storage. People didn’t understand that, they were just disappointed because they didn’t see them up.”

To ensure the flags are able to fly in the future, the Legion and Veterans Service Office are organizing a fundraiser to purchase all-weather flags that can be put up rain or shine, unless there’s a serious storm in the forecast.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}