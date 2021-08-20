Fundraiser underway to purchase new courthouse flags

Officials are asking for help from the public to purchase new flags to be displayed at the Gage County Courthouse and Veterans Memorial Park.
The ongoing fundraiser stemmed from concerns from the public following Memorial Day this year, when the flags were not displayed because of a chance of rain.
Public officials received calls from concerned citizens wondering why the flags weren’t displayed this year.
Organizers are hesitant to put up the more than 300 flags if there’s a chance of bad weather, because they’re cotton burial flags that can discolor if they get wet, and need to be flat to dry.
“The general public doesn’t realize if there’s a chance for bad weather we can’t put up casket flags,” said Gerald Lamkin, Beatrice Legion Post 27 Commander. “They’re large flags and once they’re wet they have to dry completely before they can be folded away in storage. People didn’t understand that, they were just disappointed because they didn’t see them up.”
To ensure the flags are able to fly in the future, the Legion and Veterans Service Office are organizing a fundraiser to purchase all-weather flags that can be put up rain or shine, unless there’s a serious storm in the forecast.
“We created this project to collect funds to replace the flags currently displayed with all-weather flags,” Lamkin said. “With this in mind, we’ll be able to put the flags out on the dates they would normally be displayed. Unless there are winds barring that or lightening, the flags should go out on all the dates, chance of rain or not. If it does rain, they can stay out until we get a dry day and let them dry naturally.”
Lamkin said so far $5,000 has been raised of the $18,000 goal to purchase up to 360 flags.
Those wishing to donate can make a check out to the American Legion Club and include “Avenue of Flags” in the memo line. Money is being collected at the Legion, and there are also collection jars at Classic's and 402 Sports Bar and Grill.
Donations for flags, which cost $50 each, can also be made to honor a specific veteran with plans to have metal tags that would accompany the flag bearing the person’s name.
Gage County Veterans Service Officer Scott Bates said the current burial flags may be returned to the families that donated them, with hopes of possibly displaying them in the courthouse.
“We haven’t set a date, but we want to offer those back to the families and will have a date when that will stop,” he said.
Any funds raised beyond the $18,000 goal will be held to buy replacement flags or poles if any are damaged.
Lamkin added the flags are put up and taken down by volunteers, and donations of any amount are appreciated.