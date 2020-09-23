Gage County approves Beatrice 6 settlements with insurance carriers

Settlements have been finalized between Gage County and multiple insurance carriers in the Beatrice 6 case.
The County Board of Supervisors approved the settlement agreements on Wednesday, around one month after they were first presented to the public.
The settlements are with the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (NIRMA), Employers Mutual Casualty (EMC) and four excess insurance carriers for settlements related to the $28.1 million judgment against Gage County in the Beatrice 6 case.
The county will collect a total of $5.98 million from the carriers to put toward the judgment.
“This board is to be commended, in my opinion, as well as the past chairman, senator Myron Dorn, who got this going,” said County Attorney Roger Harris. “It’s a terrific outcome. That money will be paid, per the agreements, within 30 days of the signatures and that will be directly applied to the judgment.”
The agreements to settle with the insurance carriers were approved at the same meeting where the board approved the latest rounds of funds to be transferred to the Beatrice 6, totaling $1.9 million. Around $400,000 of that was generated by a ½ cent sales tax increase to raise money for the judgment.
The Beatrice 6, Ada JoAnn Taylor, Thomas Winslow, James Dean, Kathleen Gonzalez, Debra Shelden and the estate of Joseph White, were convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of Helen Wilson in her downtown Beatrice apartment.
They were arrested in March and April 1989 and ultimately spent a combined 75 years in prison until DNA evidence showed another man had committed the crime. In 2016, a federal jury awarded the six a combined $28.1 million.
After the judgment, Gage County filed lawsuits against EMC and NIRMA, which both argued they were not obligated to provide coverage.
EMC is paying $3.9 million, NIRMA is paying $1.98 million and $95,000 is being paid by four excess insurance companies.
The insurance settlements could mean the judgment will be paid two years sooner, for a total of around five years. The first payment to the Beatrice 6 was made last June.
