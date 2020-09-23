Gage County approves Beatrice 6 settlements

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Settlements have been finalized between Gage County and multiple insurance carriers in the Beatrice 6 case.

The County Board of Supervisors approved the settlement agreements on Wednesday, around one month after they were first presented to the public.

The settlements are with the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (NIRMA), Employers Mutual Casualty (EMC) and four excess insurance carriers for settlements related to the $28.1 million judgment against Gage County in the Beatrice 6 case.

The county will collect a total of $5.98 million from the carriers to put toward the judgment.

“This board is to be commended, in my opinion, as well as the past chairman, senator Myron Dorn, who got this going,” said County Attorney Roger Harris. “It’s a terrific outcome. That money will be paid, per the agreements, within 30 days of the signatures and that will be directly applied to the judgment.”

The agreements to settle with the insurance carriers were approved at the same meeting where the board approved the latest rounds of funds to be transferred to the Beatrice 6, totaling $1.9 million. Around $400,000 of that was generated by a ½ cent sales tax increase to raise money for the judgment.