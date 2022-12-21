 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gage County approves bid for bridge project

County Board

Members of the Gage County Board of Supervisors discuss a bridge repair project Wednesday. The board approved a bid to repair the rural bridge for $444,000.

 Scott Koperski Daily Sun staff

Progress is being made on a county bridge project that has been long delayed.

The Gage County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting Wednesday to open and award bids for the bridge project. It was awarded to Theisen Construction out of Norfolk, which submitted the lone bid for a total of $444,000.

The bridge in question crosses the Big Blue River on West Dogwood Road, and has been closed now for around 15 months. The project was discussed during a County Board meeting last month, where area residents expressed frustration at having to drive out of their way to cross the river with the bridge being closed for more than a year.

Board member Terry Jurgens said the delays have also been costly, and the bid approved on Wednesday was much higher than the initial one.

“I want to remind everybody this is the same company that came to us earlier and gave us a bid,” he said. “At that time they would mobilize the next week and that original bid was for $368,000 because we had to drag our feet, it cost us $60,000-$70,000.”

County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann previously said there was no good reason why the process was taking so long up to this point.

The bid has a start date of Jan. 16, and an estimated completion date of April 15.

