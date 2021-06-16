Gage County approves moratorium on wind, solar permits

Lytle added that if a moratorium was put in place, it’s excessive to do so until the end of the year.

“At the very least it shouldn’t be until Dec. 31,” he said. “It should be a shorter time period. We need to get this done.”

Halting the permit process was initially driven by a proposal from a group of Gage County landowners to amend wind regulations. That proposal was approved last September to increase setback requirements from nonparticipating residences from 3/8 to one mile.

Nonparticipating residents are those who do not have contracts in place with a wind company. Changes how decibel levels were calculated and who conducts testing were also included in the amendment.

The push for change was largely driven by a proposal from NextEra Energy Resources to build a wind farm in northern Gage County.

Now, officials are continuing to look at regulations, including details in how setback requirements are calculated.

