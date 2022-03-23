Gage County approves pay increases for jail workers

Driven by staffing challenges, corrections workers at the Gage County Detention Center are in for a pay raise in hope of attracting new workers, and retaining current employees.

On Wednesday the Gage County Board of Supervisors opened its three-year contract with the FOP union that was approved in 2020 to increase wages for correction officers and correction sergeants by $3 per hour.

“Due to changing wages in the corrections field, not only at the county level but also at the state level, we’re having an issue with our corrections staffing and hiring,” said board chairman Erich Tiemann. “This is the current trend statewide as well as the surrounding areas. This has been the industry trend. What prompted this was discussions with the sheriff attempting to make hires or advertise jobs. This puts us by no means to the top or middle, but it brings us closer to where our surrounding jail corrections currently are.”

Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson said the increase will bump wages to $19.59-$23.84 per hour for corrections workers and $24.30-$27.58 per hour for sergeants.

While the current contract was approved only two years ago, Gustafson added pay scales across the state have rapidly changed.

“I do want to thank the board for stepping up and realizing there was a discrepancy there,” Gustafson said. “You always try to watch the tax dollars, but I tell you with the technology and now the workforce, it’s just unbelievable since that contract was signed how the wages have gone up on everything.”

When fully staffed, the jail has 10 corrections workers, one part time employee, one transport officer and two sergeants. There are currently two open positions at the jail.

“We don't have a new facility; trying to bring people into an old facility with older accommodations as well is not easy,” Tiemann said. “The sheriff has an uphill battle in many ways, but we are trying to save the taxpayers money as well as we can and still provide all services.”

Staffing issues have been ongoing, and County Attorney Roger Harris added the increase was necessary.

“This is an extreme situation,” he said. “The sheriff has had all kinds of issues retaining and recruiting. These are dire straits. I don’t know if the citizens understand this isn’t something you just came up with. I know you studied it hard.”

