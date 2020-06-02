Gage County authorities react to nationwide protests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Worldwide protests continue for George Floyd, in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, and the fatal shooting of James Scurlock in Omaha is generating increased amounts of attention.

In Lincoln Monday, protests lasted past 9 p.m. and were peacefully ended after a state patrol trooper knelt with protesters on the steps of the state capitol for 9 minutes. The solemn moment equaled the duration of that a Minneapolis police officer’s knee was on Floyd's neck before the black man's death a week ago.

Local police officials stated they have not heard of any protests organized or planned in Beatrice. Several Beatrice community members have participated in protests online and at the state capitol, however, including three recent Beatrice High School graduates who put out several fires during riots.

Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang said his department does not anticipate anything locally other than peaceful protests, and he supports the community’s right to do so.

Lang and Gage County Sheriff Millard Gustafson both stated that officers are trained in crowd control if those actions need to be used. Both departments lent what Gustafson described as non-lethal munitions to Lincoln officers during the past weekend.