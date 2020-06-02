Gage County authorities react to nationwide protests

Worldwide protests continue for George Floyd, in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, and the fatal shooting of James Scurlock in Omaha is generating increased amounts of attention.
In Lincoln Monday, protests lasted past 9 p.m. and were peacefully ended after a state patrol trooper knelt with protesters on the steps of the state capitol for 9 minutes. The solemn moment equaled the duration of that a Minneapolis police officer’s knee was on Floyd's neck before the black man's death a week ago.
Local police officials stated they have not heard of any protests organized or planned in Beatrice. Several Beatrice community members have participated in protests online and at the state capitol, however, including three recent Beatrice High School graduates who put out several fires during riots.
Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang said his department does not anticipate anything locally other than peaceful protests, and he supports the community’s right to do so.
Lang and Gage County Sheriff Millard Gustafson both stated that officers are trained in crowd control if those actions need to be used. Both departments lent what Gustafson described as non-lethal munitions to Lincoln officers during the past weekend.
“That’s about all you can really do, just control the crowd, and have them disperse as best as you can, and control it with the least amount of force as you can,” Gustafson said.
Lang and Gustafson also both voiced disapproval for the actions leading to Floyd’s death.
“Rather than a long dissertation on the issue of racism and such, I thought I would just say this: what happened in Minneapolis was wrong, and the officers involved should be held accountable for their actions,” Lang said in a statement.
Omaha County Attorney Don Kleine announced on Monday that Jake Gardner will not face charges for fatally shooting 22-year-old black protestor James Scurlock in Omaha on Saturday, saying evidence showed Gardner’s actions were justified.
During a meeting discussing the recent events on Monday, Pastor Jarrod Parker of St. Mark’s Baptist Church in Omaha reported through a Facebook live stream that he walked out after Governor Pete Ricketts said “The problem I have with you people…”
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, and other black pastors and black leaders were also in attendance.
“The term ‘you people’ is considered derogatory, meant to distinguish the outsiders of a clique, and has been interpreted as indicative of racism when said about people of a different race from the speaker's,” Lee Enterprises’ JoAnne Young explained.
Ricketts apologized in a statement on Tuesday, as well as on radio station 95.7 The Boss, which serves Omaha’s African-American community and calls itself "The Voice of the Voiceless."
“I chose my words poorly, and apologized when it became apparent that I had caused offense,” Ricketts’ statement said.
