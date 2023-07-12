Gage County officials are planning to hire a firm to evaluate the needs of the Gage County Detention Center.

The Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a request for an assessment, though board member Gary Lytle pointed out that approving a needs assessment does not mean officials are looking to build a new jail in Gage County.

“This is just a request of the sheriff to have a review done, a needs assessment done as far as what we need for our jail services over here,” he said. “I think it’s time. This isn’t a ‘We’re building a new jail,’ it isn't a ‘We’re remodeling a jail’ this is what we need for our needs. That’s kind of the idea behind the assessment.”

Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson said the assessment will focus on the structural needs of the facility, and the next step will be to find a firm to conduct the study.

“At least it’ll give them some idea of what we have now and what we should have down the road,” he said.

He added the last time a similar study was done was in 2009.

The jail was built in the mid-1970s, and Gustafson said it now requires frequent repairs and is out of date compared to the layout of modern facilities.

“Things are getting tired,” he said. “It’s a boiler system for heat, and the big thing is it’s a linear style, meaning you walk down the hall to each cell to check on people. The new ones are podular, they’re round and you can have staff see a lot of things. It’s less staff intensive, less labor intensive for them and more safe.”

Gustafson said it’s unlikely the current facility could be retrofitted to a more modern layout, and didn’t speculate if the report will suggest building a new facility or not.

“I think it’ll show (the board) that they’ll have to look into doing something at some point,” Gustafson said. “... I'm sure there will be different ideas, but something needs to happen. I think this is the foot in the door to at least start that process.”

A bond issue to build a new jail in Beatrice in 2009 failed to be approved by voters.

The $11.4 million mail-in jail bond issue was rejected by approximately 80 percent of voters. The measure would have replaced the existing 30-bed facility with a new, 85-bed jail.

The board voted in 2017 to buy the land and building at 620 N. Sixth St., directly north of the jail for $250,000. The building was formerly the Buss Stop filling station. The board voted the following month to purchase the lot with a small residence next to Buss Stop for $65,000. The properties were purchased to be used for evidence storage due to a lack of space at the current jail and sheriff’s office.