Gage County Board approves rural broadband project

Plans are in motion to bring high-speed broadband service to residents of rural Gage County.

The County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved an agreement with Nextlink Internet for the rural broadband project. Project plans date back to around a year ago, and are the result of Gage County receiving just over $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) funds last year that are earmarked for water, sewer or broadband projects.

“This all started over a year ago when we received $4.2 million in ARPA funds and decided to invest it in broadband because it would affect the most people, from farmers in the field, people working at home, kids being able to do their homework and more,” said board member Emily Haxby. “The impact would be far reaching. Medicine, agriculture, businesses and the list goes on.”

The broadband service is expected to be available to customers in two years, with prices starting at $49.95 for 100 Mbps service. Haxby said there will be no speed throttling and it will be available to 950 homes in northern Gage County.

Haxby said fiber lines will be buried throughout the county, and potential customers will be able to sign up for the service at a later date.

Initial plans called for wireless internet service to eventually be available in southern Gage County, though that’s not included in the agreement.

Board member Don Schuller, who represents the general southeastern area of Gage County, was discouraged that more than $4 million in ARPA funds are being invested into a project that will not impact most of his constituents.

“It’s news to me today that this isn’t happening and my constituents are looking forward to getting service improvements in the next two years,” he said. “Now it isn’t going to happen. That’s what was discussed at this meeting.”

Claude Aiken, Lextlink’s Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Legal Officer, said much of the southern areas in Gage County are rocky, and it would be difficult to bury fiber lines.

“The project is focused on the portion of the county north of Beatrice,” he said. “We’ll likely start just north of Beatrice and work our way northward from there. You’ll likely see some Nextlink vehicles driving around Gage County as we walk the project.”

Under the agreement all of the funds awarded to Gage County would be put toward the project, with the company awarded the project picking up the remainder of the cost over time.

The total project was previously estimated to be up to a $12 million investment in Gage County.

Loel Brooks, President of Universal Broadband Consulting out of Lincoln, attended Wednesday’s meeting and said the agreement is a milestone for Gage County that others in Nebraska are watching closely.

“This project is, I think, one of the most important projects that the state has seen,” he said. “…Broadband connectivity is probably the most important economic and community development tool we have in our state, and it’s probably the most important tool that we’ve had in our respective lifetimes. It’s no longer a luxury to have great broadband, reliable broadband and speedy broadband, it’s a necessity.”