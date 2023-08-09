Gage County officials are considering another phase of exterior renovations to the courthouse.

The county has hired Masonry Construction to perform maintenance on the courthouse exterior for several years now, with the company working in phases to restore a different section at a time.

Courthouse Building and Grounds Manager Dave Jones said the overall project is nearing completion, and the section being considered now is an expensive piece.

“Masonry Construction gave me a bid on the clock tower, all four sides of the clock tower and it is a sizable amount so I wanted to give you a heads up and possibly put it on the agenda for the next meeting,” Jones said. “The proposal was for $213,313, and that would be to do the same thing they’ve been doing on the rest of the building. It would be all four sides.”

Aside from being the highest point of the building, Jones added the tower has additional issues that make the restoration more challenging.

“When they got to the chimney there’s a lot of caulking and a lot of super-hard mortar,” he said. “It almost looks like a concrete-type mortar that held a lot of sand in it. It was a lot different than what we’ve been dealing with down here.”

Jones added there have been concerns with color matching the current stone, and that keeping the gutters clean is a challenge that can damage the building if not addressed.

The Board of Supervisors will likely discuss the proposal at the next meeting in two weeks. Board member Gary Lytle expressed support for the project.

“It’s a project that’s been ongoing for a while and it’s good to see us finally getting to the end,” he said. “We don’t want a hiccup here at the end. Let’s make sure we take care of it right.”