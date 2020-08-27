Gage County Board considers wind energy changes

Much of the discussion has been specifically about the project.

David Bargen, an attorney with Rembolt Ludke law firm representing a group of landowners in favor of extending the setbacks, discussed the size of turbines and how they’ve grown over the years, stressing the regulations need to also grow.

“These amendments would amend regulations regarding a structure that has no comparison in zoning code,” he said. “Wind turbines are industrial fixtures and height is not regulated at all in current zoning regulations. Information from NextEra says towers in northern Gage County can be 500 feet tall. That’s 100 feet taller than the Nebraska state capitol. That’s 200 feet taller than the Statue of Liberty. It’s about the same height as the Washington Monument. Information from NextEra also indicates the diameter of the spinning rotors of these towers would be 416 feet across. That’s roughly twice the length and wingspan of a Boeing 747 jumbo jet.”

Billy Wilkins, project manager with NextEra, said Wednesday the company already operates the Steele Flats wind farm in Gage County, and added that a one mile setback would be too prohibitive for wind energy and the increase would likely kill the proposed project in Gage County.