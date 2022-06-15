Gage County Board discusses funding for outside organizations

Gage County officials are holding off on making changes to non-county funding requests following a discussion Wednesday.

The Board of Supervisors discussed its policy for how funds are distributed to different organizations, such as the Beatrice Public Library, humane society and Southeast Nebraska Development District, among others.

Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said the discussion was prompted by a request from county auditors.

“The auditor has asked us the last few years to take accounting of what money we give out to outside agencies,” Tiemann said. “That money is supposed to be used for the same purposes that we can use it for… trying to get these organizations to give us what the money is used for is difficult. I get it, so we haven’t asked for that.”

One example given at the meeting is that groups who receive public funding cannot use those dollars to purchase alcohol at events.

While Tiemann said there have been no issues raised indicating groups were misusing funds, one proposed change would call for groups to list a breakdown of how the funds are used.

He said the changes would be similar to how the NGage economic development group currently operates, providing a funding summary to the county, which then is a primary funding source, along with the city of Beatrice.

While the process has worked well with NGage, County Attorney Roger Harris said applying those rules to every group would be time consuming for both the groups receiving funds and the county officials reviewing them, adding most groups that receive county dollars are not getting a large amount.

“Just have them sign a paper that says they’re not buying booze or anything else prohibited, instead of having them go through and give us another budget list that (the county clerk) is going to have to go through and you’re going to have to review and oversee,” Harris said.

Board member Dave Swavely suggested groups should sign a waiver before receiving funds, acknowledging what they can be used for.

“We need to come up with a short form that says this is what your money can be spent on and when you turn in a request to us, you need to mark this form on what you spent your money on and leave the trust up to them that they didn’t spent it on something they’re not supposed to,” he said. “If we have a form that says these are the things that you can spend money on that we gave you that is public money, that’s what we expect that you spent your money on.”

The board ultimately did not take action on the issue which will likely be discussed further at another meeting.

