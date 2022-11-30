Gage County Board discusses long delay in bridge project

Gage County officials are hoping upcoming renovations to an area bridge will ease concerns from residents who expressed frustration during Wednesday’s regular board meeting.

The board’s consent agenda featured an item to approve specs for a bridge repair project and open bids Dec. 28, though the board instead voted Wednesday to hold a special meeting a week earlier on Dec. 21 to open bids and hopefully get the project started sooner.

The bridge in question crosses the Big Blue River on West Dogwood Road, and has been closed now for around 14 months.

Jason Pohlmann lives in the area, and said he farms on both sides of the river. With the bridge out of service, he expressed frustration at having to circle through DeWitt an extra eight miles to reach the other side of the river.

County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said there was no good reason why the process is taking so long up to this point, and added the board has to put the project put for bids before awarding the contract.

“Everything is open to bidders to come in so a government body like ourselves isn’t handing work to a contractor,” he said. “It’s a safety mechanism to try to protect the public from something backhanded with government. It’s never our intent to do anything like that, we try to keep things as transparent as possible, even to our own detriment at times.”

Pohlmann asked the board to declare the item an emergency to bypass the bidding process, though County Attorney Roger Harris said the criteria to declare it an emergency was not met.

With the project expected to be awarded in three weeks, Tiemann added the bridge will be better suited to handle weight when the project is done.

“I do apologize, this shouldn’t have taken this long,” he said. “I wish I had a good reason. There is a little bit of benefit to us not doing it earlier as we will see some tonnage increase, hopefully a lot of tonnage increase and a better bridge moving forward. That’s the silver lining. That’s not much consolation if you’re driving eight miles around every day, and I understand that.”