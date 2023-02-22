The Gage County Board of Supervisors discussed a variety of road issues during its regular meeting Wednesday morning.

One item on the board’s agenda will allow townships in Gage County to substitute a set amount of gravel for rock to be used on township roads.

“Township allocations range from 8-10 ½ miles of materials for each year,” County Board member Terry Jurgens said. “We have a spring and fall allocation, but that’s a yearly amount. Every four years a traveled township road would get material. That was kind of the theory at the time. In my thinking, the miles would stay the same right now, but we would give the townships the right to change over two miles of gravel to rock if they want to.”

The board will allow two miles to be switched in both the spring and fall, though Board Chairman Erich Tiemann doubts many will take advantage of the offer.

“I don’t think that many townships are going to swap out if we can get gravel,” he said. “Just because we’ve allowed it in the past and looking at what townships did, there weren’t that many that switched… If they were going to do that there’d really have to be a reason, I would say.”

The board also accepted rock and gravel bids for the year starting in March. As it’s previously done, the board accepted the bids and will likely vote to accept one at its next meeting in two weeks after Gage County’s highway superintendent has evaluated them.

The board also discussed the current structure of townships in Gage County. Gage is one of 25 counties in Nebraska that utilizes a township form of government. The county is divided into 24 townships that are overseen by the County Board, and are responsible for maintaining township roads within their borders. The County Board discussed on Wednesday that the township officials could work together to more efficiently manage the roads in their areas.

“If those townships would want to form a coalition they could do that,” Tiemann said. “As a county I don’t believe we can change the structure of the townships within our county and change your voting block… I think they can individually say we’re going to work together. We can help them, we just can’t change their structure.”

It was also discussed that townships could merge as a means to increase efficiency, or the board could do away with townships altogether and switch to a county commissioner format. Additional discussions regarding townships in Gage County may be held at future meetings.