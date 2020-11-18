Gage County Board reacts to mask mandate

The Gage County Board of Supervisors discussed its procedures for dealing with COVID-19 during its regular meeting on Wednesday.

The board’s agenda included an item for the county’s policy, however the meeting was held one day after the Beatrice Board of Health implemented a mask mandate that will include the courthouse.

“The county won’t be imposing anything nor do we have the authority to impose anything,” he said. “We didn’t put it in this letter to the employees, but we did talk about supporting villages and cities within the county and the choices the specific village or municipality wants to make.”

Gage County Emergency Management Director Lisa Wiegand said many Gage County communities are discussing how to move forward.

“We do have a lot of villages that are addressing that within their own jurisdiction, I just have not heard yet what they are going to do,” she said.

Wiegand added that as of Wednesday, the Test Nebraska site at the Gage County fairgrounds was averaging 80-90 tests each day.

She said there have been 410 positive tests in the last two weeks, and the positivity rate of tests is 38%.

The mandate approved Tuesday will last until Dec. 15.