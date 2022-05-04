Gage County Board recognizes two employees

Gage County officials said goodbye to two longtime employees on Wednesday.

During the regular County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board recognized Pam VanLaningham and Lawrence Fossler, who worked for the Gage County Detention Center and Roads Department, respectively.

County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said VanLaningham worked for the county for 18 years, and ended her career running the jail.

“She looked at things very similar to how I did,” Tiemann said. “It was as needed, very fiscally responsible in purchases at the jail. We still had everything we needed but we didn’t go overboard on anything. It really was a pleasure working back and forth with her as things did come up or as she updated us on the happenings at the jail.”

Fossler worked under two highway superintendents as a blade operator since 2014.

“On behalf of the county I would like to present you with a plaque for your years of service to Gage County,” board member Terry Jurgens said. “Since Lawrence took over in that area we’ve had probably that area the most a lot of compliments about the roads in that area.”

