Gage County Board removing Beatrice 6 sales tax

The courthouse boardroom broke into a round of applause Wednesday after the County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution that will remove a sales tax at the end of this year.

The half-cent sales tax was approved nearly three years ago and went into effect at the start of 2020 to raise funds for the $28.1 million Beatrice 6 judgment against Gage County.

Two payments are made each year toward the judgment. The next is scheduled for September and the judgment should be fully paid following the next payment in May.

“It’s exciting to be able to say we’re at that point,” said board chairman Erich Tiemann. “There was a lot of thought that went in, a lot of conversations from this board, former board members and people involved trying to figure out how to make things work. We made a stance as a board that we were going to continue the path, continue maintenance and operations and aggressively pay this off.”

County Clerk Dawn Hill said the additional sales tax has raised $4.7 million to date for the judgment, and Tiemann added much of that revenue was raised from people who live outside Gage County.

“The revenue Department estimates that approximately 40% of that sales tax brought in comes from outside of Gage County,” Tiemann said. “That’s actually a little bit of property tax relief on the citizens here in Gage County, as well.”

Board member Emily Haxby added she feels the county succeeded at continuing its regular business and completed several road projects while also dealing with the judgment.

“There’s been continuing efforts to attract new businesses and encourage growth,” she said. “It was just so important that we continue to run the county as normal as possible so that when this payment is over, hopefully in May 2023, we’re in a good position to move forward, and that’s what we did.”

In addition to formally removing the sale tax, the board also discussed lowering the tax levy as it prepares to make the final Beatrice 6 payment.

The board voted in September 2018 to raise property taxes to the legal limit to raise money to pay members of the Beatrice 6.

It raised the levy to the maximum allowable 50 cents in anticipation of the judgment. For taxpayers, that has amounted to $120 annually on property valued at $100,000.

The board will approve its budget next month, but is anticipating lowering the levy by about 5 cents.

Board members initially estimated it would take around nine years to pay off the judgment, though the number was significantly reduced thanks to the sales tax revenue, a nearly $6 million settlement with the county’s insurance carriers regarding the case and a bill approved by the legislature in 2021.

Introduced by District 30 Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams, that bill provides $4 million in state funds over two years to cover federal judgments against counties. The bill applies to any Nebraska county that meets certain guidelines, but was driven by the Beatrice 6 case.

Dorn also spearheaded the sales tax bill that is now being removed.

The county was ordered to pay the judgment after losing the federal civil rights case filed by Joseph White, Ada JoAnn Taylor, James Dean, Thomas Winslow, Kathleen Gonzalez and Debra Shelden in 2009.

Following a 1989 cold case investigation into the rape and murder of Helen Wilson in her downtown Beatrice apartment four years earlier, the six were convicted and spent a combined 75 years in prison.

DNA evidence later pointed to a seventh person — Bruce Allen Smith, who died in 1992 — as the actual perpetrator.

They were exonerated in 2008, and the next year, sued Gage County for the reckless investigation that landed them in prison.

After two mistrials, a federal jury found enough evidence that then-deputy Burdette Searcey and then-reserve deputy Wayne Price had violated the six's rights, awarding them a combined $28.1 million.