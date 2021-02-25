Gage County Board talks gravel policy

Gage County townships will have the option to swap gravel for rock on two miles of road in the coming year.

The County Board of Supervisors discussed its policy on swapping gravel for rock on township roads during Wednesday’s regular meeting, where it was decided two miles can be substituted.

Highway superintendent Galen Engel said the townships were always allowed to swap gravel for rock to be used on one mile of road, but last year that number was increased to two miles of road.

It was stated at the meeting that most townships are behind on their gravel allotments. Four townships have yet to receive their spring of 2020 allotments, which will be followed by the fall 2020 allotments before this year’s begin.

Additionally with the policy to again allow two miles to be swapped, townships will be allowed to decide the size of rock they swap for.