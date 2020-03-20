Gage County calls off planning and zoning business

The Gage County courthouse is expected to remain open to the public amid concerns of spreading the COVID-19 virus, though Planning and Zoning business has been put largely on hold.
The County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting Friday morning to discuss how to handle zoning meetings, which have been heavily populated as the commission works through the process of considering amendments to wind energy regulations.
“We’re at the time for wind regulations where they’re in the public hearing phase,” said County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann. “At the last meeting we estimated between 150-180 people. It looks like that number is growing. We can’t realistically allow the public hearing.”
Planning and Zoning has called off all meetings until further notice and there will be no special use permits allowed, though permits that do not require public hearings will still be accepted.
“We’re not holding anything like that up on a general basis,” said Planning and Zoning administrator Lisa Wiegand. “But anything that would require a special use hearing and trigger the hearing process, that’s what I would not be accepting.”
The County Board plans to meet as regularly scheduled, and there are no immediate plans to close the courthouse to the public as of Friday.
“We’re going to stay open as long as we can and just take more precautions,” Tiemann said. “Social distancing, we're trying to maintain as clean of an area as possible and then we’re also trying to see how we can limit contact in groups while still providing all the services.
“If at all possible, we want them to do everything online, by mail or by phone. As much as we can, let’s do it outside the courthouse.”
Board member Dennis Byars suggested the courthouse should close to ensure the safety of county employees.
“I think the risk that we expose our employees to, when we know that there’s a risk, is totally irresponsible on our part not to take care of them,” he said.
While the building remains open, workers in the Register of Deeds office posted a sign on the door that the public was not being allowed inside and advised people to call.
It was announced Wednesday that the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will no longer be conducting driving tests statewide until further notice.
District Court Judge Rick Schreiner attended the Friday meeting, and said the court system will work with county officials to find a solution that keeps everyone safe.
“The judicial branch is going to work with you the best we can on this situation,” he said. “We’re not going to come in and bully you around, tell you what to do with your courthouse. But we are going to be available to try to secure those freedoms that we all enjoy.”
Other counties in the area have decided to close their courthouses, including Saline County, where the courthouse was closed as of Wednesday morning for everything except court proceedings.
It was also announced that the Jefferson County Courthouse was closing to the public beginning Wednesday until further notice, also with an exception for those scheduled for court hearings.
Wiegand said county officials will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action.
“A lot of what we do is determined by what’s happening in Gage County,” she said. “We have no confirmed cases here. We get those statistics as quickly as possible from DHHS. Public Health Solutions also helps us determine the safety within our region so we’re looking at it basically hour to hour as far as how to take precautions.”