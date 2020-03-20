Gage County calls off planning and zoning business

“We’re going to stay open as long as we can and just take more precautions,” Tiemann said. “Social distancing, we're trying to maintain as clean of an area as possible and then we’re also trying to see how we can limit contact in groups while still providing all the services.

“If at all possible, we want them to do everything online, by mail or by phone. As much as we can, let’s do it outside the courthouse.”

Board member Dennis Byars suggested the courthouse should close to ensure the safety of county employees.

“I think the risk that we expose our employees to, when we know that there’s a risk, is totally irresponsible on our part not to take care of them,” he said.

While the building remains open, workers in the Register of Deeds office posted a sign on the door that the public was not being allowed inside and advised people to call.

It was announced Wednesday that the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will no longer be conducting driving tests statewide until further notice.

District Court Judge Rick Schreiner attended the Friday meeting, and said the court system will work with county officials to find a solution that keeps everyone safe.