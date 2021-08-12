Gage County considering aerial imaging service

Gage County officials are considering the purchase of an aerial imaging service that could benefit multiple departments.

The Board of Supervisors on Wednesday heard a presentation regarding Pictometry by Ryan Poots with Eagle View.

If purchased, Gage County would have access to top-down and 3D views of properties in the county similar to Google Earth, but at a higher resolution and with more tools, such as measuring structures and seeing elevation changes.

Gage County last purchased the service in 2016, and a new flyover could include a “change finder” feature that would help the assessor’s office find new structures in the county without visiting properties.

“That change finder from 2016 to 2021 will let me know what has changed, what has been added to that property,” County Assessor Patricia Milligan said. "That’s going to be a good tool.”

The service is expected to cost Gage County $37,649 annually for three years.

While the proposal calls for paying for Pictometry from the county assessor’s budget, it was stressed at the meeting that several Gage County offices use the service and would benefit from purchasing it again.