Gage County considers Second Amendment resolution

The proposal was met with opposition from board member Don Schuller, a Democrat. Schuller said he supports the Second Amendment and is a gun owner and hunter himself, but questions why the county would pass a resolution based on a national issue.

“I am a supporter of the second amendment, it’s just that I feel this is unnecessary,” he said. “We could bring up many other constitutional rights perhaps we ought to pass a resolution on. I might have one of my own.”

Specifically, Schuller recalled before he was on the County Board when he tried getting the board to approve a resolution related to the Beatrice 6 and asking the state to contribute to the $28.1 million federal judgment against Gage County.

“Through experience, there have been some resolutions I’ve asked for personally before being on the board that was not passed by this board and it dealt with local issues that were important to us, one of them being the Beatrice 6,” he said. “When I asked the governor to consider to budget for our judgment, It was just a resolution, but I didn’t get any support on it. I did it myself. So when it comes to doing something like this nationally, for something that I don’t feel is necessary because some people think there is a threat, seems to be far-fetched for what a County Board should be doing.”