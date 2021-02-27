Gage County continues to grow

Much of the economy slowed last year, but there were still economic development success stories throughout Gage County.
And NGage, the area’s economic development group, has still been fielding calls from potential businesses and helping existing businesses grow during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The challenge we have is all the good things get camouflaged by the fog of COVID-19,” said Trevor Lee, executive director of NGage. “We have still seen a lot of investment in the area over the past year. We still get inquiries for property sites, but as far as site visits, what we once knew are different and might never go back to what they were, so we appreciate the technology because we invented our own model of a hybrid system for site visits. That’s been a learning experience for us.”
Lee said Bomgaars announcing plans to open a Beatrice location in the former Shopko building, as well as Harbor Freight opening in the former China Buffet restaurant in the Indian Creek Mall are good examples of retail expansion in the area.
“Everything from manufacturing to retail and service industries, we’ve been getting calls,” Lee said. “We’re seeing a shift in interest in buildings to smaller ones instead of 20,000 plus feet. A lot of them are looking for places around that 10,000 square foot space.
“They’re looking for building sites. If it’s a startup they’re often looking for space to lease, which cuts down the number of buildings we can throw their way. If it’s important to have a storefront we look at the four lane or Court Street for east and west. Then there’s the investment level of whether or not state incentives can play a role, also tax increment financing or the LB840 loan pool are other tools we promote.”
On the expansion side of business, Erin Chadwick, marketing coordinator with NGage, said one business that grew last year was Landmark Snacks.
“They just added in 2020 another 27,000 square feet to their existing 63,000 square feet facility, so for that to happen in a pandemic year is huge and a testament to their business and also to doing business in this area,” she said. “They were also an essential business so that helps them during a pandemic. That’s warehouse space that will allow them to continue to grow.”
Located at 700 Park St., Landmark Snacks has co-manufactured various meat-based snacks like protein bars, jerky bites and snack sticks since 2016.
In July, the business acquired part of Seventh Street and added the warehouse for dry storage.
Chadwick added that one big highlight from the last year for NGage has been the hiring of Lee.
“This time last year we did not have an executive director of NGage, so the hiring of Trevor has been instrumental to keeping economic development rolling in Gage County and he’s done a fantastic job of pushing forward, despite the year that was thrown at us last year,” she said.
Lee was previously the executive director of Valley County Economic Development in Ord. His hiring with NGage was announced last February during the annual NGage banquet and meeting.
He’d been with Valley County Economic Development since 2013 and was involved in several projects, including working to renew the county’s LB840 economic development fund, implement a workforce housing development and building and managing a business loan pool.
Lee said economic development hasn’t gone unnoticed in Gage County. It was recently declared a certified economic development company, and last year received a community showcase of the year award.
The award was announced by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development last April as part of community development week, and followed a lengthy application process by area organizations that work to improve the community.
The award is bestowed for outstanding achievements in community and economic development over the past five years.
In downtown Beatrice, a more than $3 million revitalization effort has transformed streetscapes and businesses, restoring life and vibrancy to the historic heart of the city while sparking new commerce and tourism.
“I think from a smaller business perspective, we have strong support for local businesses,” Lee said. “Main Street and the Chamber of Commerce do an excellent job of that ‘shop local’ mentality. For larger ones I think the diversity of our industry is very attractive. It shows we’re business friendly and open for business. We’re a half hour-ish from the interstate, major highways run through town. You can get a product just about anywhere in the U.S. with about a two day truck drive. That’s key for manufacturing businesses.”
A press release from the Department of Economic Development also cited a housing study from 2016 as a factor in the award. Following the housing study, the city has planned, built or rehabilitated more than 200 housing units. Meanwhile, the completion of 35-plus miles of the Chief Standing Bear Trail has given residents and visitors a new and scenic way to get some exercise while enjoying the local landscape and wildlife.