Gage County continues to grow

Much of the economy slowed last year, but there were still economic development success stories throughout Gage County.

And NGage, the area’s economic development group, has still been fielding calls from potential businesses and helping existing businesses grow during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The challenge we have is all the good things get camouflaged by the fog of COVID-19,” said Trevor Lee, executive director of NGage. “We have still seen a lot of investment in the area over the past year. We still get inquiries for property sites, but as far as site visits, what we once knew are different and might never go back to what they were, so we appreciate the technology because we invented our own model of a hybrid system for site visits. That’s been a learning experience for us.”

Lee said Bomgaars announcing plans to open a Beatrice location in the former Shopko building, as well as Harbor Freight opening in the former China Buffet restaurant in the Indian Creek Mall are good examples of retail expansion in the area.

“Everything from manufacturing to retail and service industries, we’ve been getting calls,” Lee said. “We’re seeing a shift in interest in buildings to smaller ones instead of 20,000 plus feet. A lot of them are looking for places around that 10,000 square foot space.