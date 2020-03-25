Gage County courthouse closing to the public

Gage County is joining the growing list of Nebraska counties closing its courthouse to the public.

The Board of Supervisors added an emergency item to the agenda of its regular Wednesday meeting to discuss closing the courthouse after the first “presumably positive” case of COVID-19 was identified in Gage County earlier this week.

Board chairman Erich Tiemann said the doors would be locked to the public effective as soon as staff could put signs on the doors, though walk-in traffic would be allowed with an appointment.

“All business will still be conducted as usual, although with limited interaction with the public face to face,” he said. “The drop box is available, the internet is available, phone is available and we still have appointments ahead of time, if you need face to face contact to do your business.”

Special Services Sgt. Bryan Davidson, who heads courthouse security, said a station will be set up at the east entrance on the first floor of the building for those who need access to the building.