Gage County Courthouse has lengthy history

Beatrice has a rich history when it comes to historic buildings, and the Gage County Courthouse is arguably the most notable and attention-grabbing of them all.

The building is on the National Registry of Historic Places and houses numerous offices.

Courthouse Building and Grounds Manager Dave Jones said it’s a fun building to work in that has a rich and lengthy history, as well.

“When this job became available I had never really thought of taking care of a building, but I always did like the courthouse,” he said. “It’s a fun job. I always think of it not as just a business but a historical place and kind of a museum in a way.”

Jones, who has worked at the courthouse for 22 years, said one change has been the removal of several organizations from the courthouse.

“When I started we had probation in the courthouse and the veteran’s office was in the courthouse,” he said. “We do have more offsite buildings now than we used to back then.”

Some of the offices housed in the courthouse today include the County and District courtrooms, County Attorney’s Office, County Treasurer’s Office, County Clerk’s Office, County Assessor’s Office and the county Department of Motor Vehicles.

With several offices under its roof, Beatrice historian Laureen Riedesel said the building was designed to have more space than it needed at the time.

“I think the most interesting thing about the building is it was actually built larger than they needed at the time,” she said. “It’s really difficult to build future expansion space and at the time there was very little on the top floor. They built it in the 1890s with the thought that they would need to expand. They were so right.

“They knew they were making a significant landmark building. So the choices that they made, I think now we go back and say are beautiful. It’s not just a practical government building for us. There’s a point for inspiration in a building like that.”

While the courthouse dates back more than 100 years, it isn’t Gage County’s first.

According to Daily Sun archives, the first Gage County Courthouse was 41 by 51 feet and constructed at a cost of $14,000.

As late as 1870, Gage County lacked a courthouse and offices were held in separate rented quarters around Beatrice. That year, the County Commissioners decided to build a courthouse.

That first courthouse was used until 1889 when it deteriorated to the point of being essentially abandoned.

On June 18, 1889 voters narrowly passed a $100,000 bond issue for construction of the courthouse with 2,589 in favor and 2,470 against.

The application to add the courthouse to the National Registry states that the county switched from a commissioner system in 1887 to a Board of Supervisors format, which initially had 30 members. The board selected the firm Gunn & Curtis out of Kansas City to design the building. M.T. Murphy was selected as the general contractor.

Construction extended from 1890 into 1891, and concerns of fireproofing the building arose. Additionally, the roof leaked and was replaced in 1893.

The National Register notes that Murphy disputed the final bills for extras not in the original contract, and refused to turn over the keys.

Unable to reach an agreement, the matter was turned over to the county attorney for settlement.

The building was essentially done in 1892 when the county ordered furnishings and prepared to move into the building.

Jones said it was likely mistakes with the earlier building that led to the current structure being as sound as it is.

“I think when they built this they really built a very structurally sound building since the first courthouse they built only lasted about 15 years or so and it was so unsafe they had to move all the county offices to different buildings,” he said. “I think that was one thing they knew they really needed. Beatrice and Gage County were growing so they really wanted a very well-built building.”

The county first considered adding a phone booth in 1902. By 1903 there were two phones in the building and nearly every office had its own phone by 1910.

According to the application to add the Courthouse to the National Register of Historic Places, the interior was modernized following a fire in 1961.

The Courthouse features entrances on all four sides, though the public may only enter on two sides of the building. Additionally, the Register application stated that entering the building used to require climbing steps at all entrances, though steps on the south side were removed and the building can be entered at the basement level.

Riedesel said the building has amazing details that many people don’t notice.

“I think people don’t notice the detail outside, that there’s all kinds of carvings on there,” she said. “My favorite is always to show them that there’s animal heads on there that for years I looked at and thought it was a bear. It’s actually a lion running with its mane streaming behind it. I think that’s a powerful symbol. But if you don’t really look at it you just see a stone building that has funny little bumps. Literally, they don’t build them like that.

“Whenever I've done tours of it I always tell them it’s Gage County’s castle. It really has a massive facade like that and it’s a spectacular building and I am so happy that they restored it so beautifully.”

The most recent changes followed a bond issue.

In 2008, Gage County voters approved the $2.9 million bond issue to renovate the courthouse.

As part of the renovation, the asphalt roof was replaced with Vermont green slate shingles, just like the original roof from 1892. A modern geo-thermal heating and cooling system was installed and new windows were put in throughout the building, according to Daily Sun archives.

Both the County and District Court Rooms were restored to their original state of grandeur when the drop ceilings were removed to reveal the original oak ceilings. The District Court also received woodwork created to match the original judge’s bench.

“I really like the courtrooms a lot,” Jones said. “I think we’ve got two of the nicest looking courtrooms that have character.”