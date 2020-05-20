Gage County Courthouse reopens to public

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A number of Nebraska businesses reopened on Monday following the most recent Directed Health Measure, and on Wednesday the Gage County Courthouse followed suit.

The Gage County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved unlocking the courthouse’s doors starting at noon on Wednesday, after being closed to the public since March 25.

Board chairman Erich Tiemann said he thinks the courthouse should set an example for other organizations reopening.

“I’m of the opinion that we’re all collecting money from people that are working. We need to let people work,” Tiemann said.

Tiemann said the treasurer’s office plans to open May 26 for new vehicle purchases only, and have shorter hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other services can continue to be done online, by mail, using the courthouse’s drop box, or over the phone.

“The rationale being that people standing in line can get helped before the 5 o’clock deadline, and then in the morning they have time to balance their books for the next day,” Tiemann said. “I thought that was a reasonable request.”