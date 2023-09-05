Gage County Crime Stoppers has been working with law enforcement in the county for several years, but has recently began more active efforts to fight crime and make the community safer.

The organization is a non-profit founded in 1988 and operated by a volunteer citizen board. The board and law enforcement partners meet monthly.

The program was modeled after the National Crime Stoppers Organization that rewarded citizens with money in exchange for anonymous information leading to an arrest and/or conviction of a suspect in a crime.

Crime Stoppers was developed in Albuquerque, N.M. after a college student, Michael Carmen, was shot to death during a robbery at a gas station in July 1976. When no witnesses came forward a group created an anonymous method of reporting with a reward given to the reporter.

After the recreation of the crime was aired, several individuals came forward with information in a short time and the persons responsible were arrested and later convicted.

Since the Crime Stoppers program started in 1976, there are now more than 950 Crime Stoppers programs worldwide.

Sgt. Tim Hanson with the Gage County Sheriff’s Office said it is a partnership.

“Justice works best when the public and law enforcement work together,” he said. “Crime Stoppers is the organization that coordinates this effort and it works with great efficiency and brings to light information that law enforcement might not otherwise be able to obtain.

“Several criminal cases have been solved in Gage County in recent years through Crime Stoppers tips and the partnership between the public and law enforcement.”

Gage County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Doug Klaus said it is an underutilized resource in the community.

“Gage County Crime Stoppers is an underutilized 'free' resource that allows citizens to inter interact anonymously with local law enforcement and provide potentially valuable information or tips on unsolved crimes,” he said. “And, at the same time those community members that make the call, may be eligible for a cash reward.”

President Jacque Borzekofski said the organization is funded by donations.

“All the money utilized by Crime Stoppers for rewards is donated by service clubs and private donors,” she said. “We have also been fundraising.”

Gage County Crime Stoppers is one of this year’s Big Give Gage organizations with a goal of $5,000.

More information on the organization can be found on the Gage County Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Anyone with information on a crime can call 402-228-4343 to make a report anonymously and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.