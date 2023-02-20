Braydon Hochstein of rural Pickrell was out walking last week when his dog Wally fell through the ice.

After a couple hours in the freezing water, Wally was rescued by Gage County deputies.

Hochstein’s grandmother, Donata Whitmore, said it was a horrific experience.

“I hope I never have to hear sounds like that again,” she said. “It was so scary.”

Almost three years ago, Braydon’s grandpa, Russ Whitmore, took him to the Beatrice Humane Society as a surprise and adopted Wally. He had been rescued from a shelter in Texas.

Donata said Braydon had been asking for a dog for a couple of years.

Wally, a German Shepard and Huskie mix, is about 5 years old. Braydon, 13, described himself as shy. He said Wally is calm most of the time and noted that he loves to have his ears rubbed.

Wally gets wound up and gets anxious when Braydon comes home on the school bus, and is very protective of Braydon.

“I’ve never seen two meant more for each other,” Donata said. “Braydon is definitely Wally’s boy. The first time grandpa raised his voice at Braydon, Wally got in the middle and took a protective stance. We can’t even allow the boys to wrestle.

“All of our dogs are like family.”

Braydon said on Friday evening he had been walking with the three family dogs when all of the dogs had gone out on the ice.

“Wally was the only one that fell through,” he said. “I ran back to the house to get grandma.”

Braydon had tried to rescue the dog by crawling out onto the ice with a rope around his waist but heard the ice crackling and asked his grandma to bring him back to land.

When the deputies arrived around 6 p.m., they were looking for a small boat or flotation device.

“You could tell from his yelps that Wally was fading fast,” Donata said. “I was trying to blow up some air mattresses with the air compressor and praying hard the entire time. I was bawling my eyes out. Braydon kept saying “I think he’s going to die.”

A neighbor had chest waders that Deputy Thomas Smith used to go out into the pond which was waist deep. By the time Smith got to Wally, the dog fell backward. Smith had no feeling in his hands and could only scoop him out.

Wally ran back to the house and the family took him in to dry him off and get him warm.

“We are beyond thankful for the deputies,” Donata said. “I want to gift them something, but nothing seems like it would be enough. If I had a million dollars, I would give it to them.”

Deputy Thomas Smith said that he could hear the dog’s whine changing and knew he had to do something.

“I had waders, a rope and a hammer,” he said. “I was working against the clock.I knew the dog meant something to someone and I’m glad we could help him.”

Gage County Deputy Paxton Diehl and Sargent John Patsch were also on site at the rescue.

Diehl said she felt helpless while Smith was in the water, but wanted to be sure he was going to be okay.

“I had served in the Army National Guard as a combat medic,” she said. “My focus was getting Smith’s hands rewarmed safely until EMS could get on scene and further evaluate him.

“As a law enforcement officer, we see a lot of bad, but it was nice to see this result in a happy ending for all involved.”

The deputies involved were recognized for their efforts during a weekend ceremony at the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Millard "Gus" Gustafson presented a personal award, donated by Paw Prints Boarding and Grooming, to the deputies for their teamwork.