Gage County deputy returns from deployment in Africa

For 9 months, Jason Sharp woke up 8 hours before his wife. He’d drink a large cup of black coffee to start his long day.

Nights fell like blankets across the sky outside his quarters. Lows barely reached into the 70s.

And with the sun blanching the pavement crisscrossing Camp Lemonnier, temperatures could climb to almost 120 degrees.

Sharp, a member of the Nebraska National Guard, served with the Lincoln-based 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade for three quarters of year in Djibouti, a small nation on the Horn of Africa. He returned to Beatrice two weeks ago and will continue his work as a deputy for the Gage County Sheriff in April.

Sharp served as a senior enlisted leader, a kind of advisor to officers and liaison for enlisted men and women. He was as well known for his hard work as he was for the steaming cups of coffee his colleagues would tease him for needing.

“I’m kind of a workaholic,” Sharp said. “I would often work full 10 or 12 hour days and come in on weekends and work for four hours or so.”

Black flags would sometimes fly on sweltering days, alerting the camp that outside recreation was unsafe, but sharp was insulated from the worst of it with fans and air conditioning. His work for Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, a multinational counterterrorism operation, kept him office-bound.

“I was the Current Operations Senior Enlisted Leader,” he said. “We kept track of everything that was happening that week… We supervised the joint operations center. The main role of the joint operations center is flow of communication. Making sure reports are getting sent to the right staff elements… There would be a lot of meetings.”

Sharp, a sergeant major, said this deployment allowed him to engage with different aspects of the military. His position as a senior leader forced him to think more strategically. He knew, when sitting in on meetings with the commander of United States Africa Command and four-star General Stephen Townsend, he needed to focus on the bigger picture.

One aspect of the mission was fostering relationships with partner countries, which meant Sharp was interacting with soldiers and officers from allied countries every day.

“[One of the best parts] was working with such a diverse group,” he said. “The people I worked with the most were my British counterparts. There were people from all over the world on our staff… And there were people from all over the United States. It was nice to build those relationships.”

But a long deployment—his was 10 months in total, with some weeks in Fort Hood at the front and back ends—comes with a slate of costs, too, Sharp said.

“I don’t ever second guess the worth of what we’re doing,” he said. “But when you sit down to think about it, there’s definitely a sacrifice there… It’s hard seeing everything that goes on at home, and I’m just in a metal box in my room.”

Sharp has been deployed four times during his more than 20 years in the National Guard, but he said the pangs of distance never go away.

“The people who have it the hardest is the family,” he said. “I was busy all the time, and I had a sense of purpose over there. But everyone back at home has to pick up the slack.”

He has a wife and two step-kids, as well as two kids of his own. Sharp said, on leave, he’s enjoying spending time with them. He looks forward to the vacations they have planned.

But Sharp also said he’s looking forward to being back out on road patrol.

“I’ve missed the team,” he said.

Sharp is a sergeant and night patrol supervisor.

“Sergeants become sergeants for a reason,” Gage County Sheriff Millard "Gus" Gustafson said. “We’re really looking forward to having him back out... He’s an important part of our work.”

Sharp said he always wanted to work in law enforcement. His earliest memories of cops were all positive, but no one moment crystalized his desire to serve in the blue, he said. For Sharp, it’s about the experience of community.

“In Omaha, it can feel like you’re just another person,” he said. “Here, people know me. It’s fun to be part of the community… It’s about the relationships you build, and that’s easier to do in a smaller town.”

Sharp is planning to get back to work around the week of April 11.

