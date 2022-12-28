Gage County District Court clerk honored for 49 years of service

Diane Wells was recognized by the Gage County Board of Supervisors for 49 years of service.

She started working at the courthouse in the Register of Deeds office. She has served as the Clerk of the District Court, an elected position, for the past 38 years.

“My work has always been interesting and at times challenging,” she said. “I suppose the best times have been working with people. I’ve seen people on their best days, but more during the worst days of their life and I’ve just tried to help people with whatever they’re going through.”

She said one of the biggest changes over the years has been the process in some matters.

“They would always have to have an attorney, but now there are forms they can fill out," she said. "They can be their own attorney in some things like name changes, divorces, and custody modifications. We just help them get through the process.”

The District Court handles felony criminal cases, divorces, civil matters, mental health board, protection orders, works with probation and drug court, serves as jury commissioner and assists with passports.

Until 2000 the District Court worked as record keepers with child support.

“That was a big relief when that was changed to the state. Until 1997 most of it was figured out manually.

Wells said she has served under three District Court judges, William Rist, Paul Korslund and Rick Schreiner. There have been several visiting judges also. She said she has always had good employees to work with her in the office.

“There have been some big criminal cases that stick out in my mind," she said. "Gage County was the first criminal jury trial that had television cameras.”

She said that she has had a lot of challenging days that she has thought about after she left work.

“I worried a lot over the years," Wells said. "It’s been less in recent years.”

Wells said she had always enjoyed her work and felt lucky to have a job at the courthouse.

She said her retirement is bitter-sweet in some ways.

“My husband and I had decided I would not run again after the last election.”

Her husband, Pat, passed a little over a year ago. She talked about several adjustments she has made during the last year.

She said she likes to spend time in the yard and care for flowers. She has children and grandchildren in Lincoln and Omaha that she will spend more time with regularly.

“It will be hard to walk out the door at 5 o’clock next Wednesday, but it will also be good," she said.

A reception for Wells is planned on Friday from 2-4 p.m. at the courthouse.