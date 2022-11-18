Gage County economic development group announces childcare grant recipients

The NGage economic development group recently presented three area daycares with funds to increase childcare capacity as part of the Communities for Kids program.

“Childcare, as most of you know, is a big issue that we’re working to solve,” said NGage Director Rachel Kreikemeier. “It’s going to take a lot of effort, so we appreciate everything that you guys can do to help that.”

Owners of two of the three daycares attended Thursday’s meeting of the NGage Board of Directors, where they were presented with checks for the expansion.

NGage presented Missy Jobman of Little Giggles with $13,600.

April Bell received a total of $11,400 for her two daycare facilities, April’s Adventure Academy and April’s Daycare and Preschool.

A third recipient, Ashley Garrison of Sky High Learning Center, was previously awarded $32,000 in funds from the program.

“Ashley Garrison is the other substantial winner because they have the biggest impact on capacity, increasing by 52 childcare spots,” Kreikemeier said. “They’re set to open after the first of the year, moving from in-home to a center going from 12 to 64 kids. With this funding being geared directly toward capacity expansion, it was heavily weighted so she’s getting $32,000.”

The funds were made available through CRRSA (Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations) dollars and are aimed solely at increasing high-quality, licensed child care availability in communities where there aren't enough spots for the children who need them.

Kreikemeier said the recent awards were an important step, though a childcare shortfall still exists in Gage County.

“As you know there’s lots of work yet to be done, lots of additional funding sources that are coming out and being released in the new year,” she said. “There’s lots of support continuing to work on those funding sources so we can continue to help those efforts and encourage other providers to seek it out, as well. All of this grant money which was a total of about $57,000 we had to give away increases capacity by 84 spots. It reduces that deficit that we have of nearly 400 by about 21%. We’re about a quarter of the way there, but we’ve got a ways to go yet.”