Gage County elected officials getting pay raise

Elected officials in Gage County will receive a bump in pay with the next term starting in 2023.

Filing is now open for the 2022 election season, with terms starting the following year. On Wednesday, the Gage County Board of Supervisors approved a salary schedule for county offices, as well as the Board of Supervisors.

Raises are scheduled for all county elected officials except the surveyor. County Board Chairman said that while there will be pay increases, the salaries are still on the low end of what’s recommended by the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO).

“We did not go up to the dollar amounts that NACO had recommended,” he said. “We are within range for those salaries. We talked with some of those elected officials. We aren’t necessarily at the levels that they want it to be at, but we are within range. We have gone towards the bottom of that again. There was discussion to try and get to the midpoint.

“We are finishing this four year term at just below where they recommended we be at starting the next term. I would say we’re in a good range. We’re shooting for that bottom half.”

County offices receiving raises and the board members will each receive a 6% raise for 2024, followed by 4% raises for 2025 and 2026.

The beginning pay with the 2023 terms for the County Assessor, District Court Clerk, County Clerk, Treasurer and Register of Deeds are all set at $74,077.32, and will increase to $84,929.35 in the final year of the four-year term.

The County Attorney will start the term at $111,110.15 and end at $127,387.34 and the Sheriff will start at $91,970.13 and end at $105,443.39.

The Board of Supervisors members will follow the same raise schedule, starting at $28,728 and ending at $32,937.63 in 2026.

The County Surveyor will have a beginning pay of $26,600.88, with no scheduled increases.

The deadline to file for the coming election is Feb. 15 for incumbents, and March 1 for non-incumbents.

