Gage County election season in full swing

Election season is underway, with many Gage County voters already casting their ballots ahead of the 2022 primary election.

The Gage County Courthouse is a polling site for the coming election, and registered voters can currently vote in person at the courthouse or request a ballot to take home.

“We are a poll site for the entire county,” said Gage County Election Commissioner Dawn Hill. “Sometimes people don't realize that anyone can vote here in the county who is a registered voter. They can come in and vote here just like at the polls. They need to fill out paperwork, then take the ballot out to the booth and we deposit it. Or they can fill out a form and take the ballot with them.”

All early ballots must be returned to the Clerk’s Office by 8 p.m. on election day, May 10.

Gage County has 14,285 registered voters as of this week, including 7,857 Republicans, 3,298 Democrats, 158 Libertarians, 28 Legal Marijuana Now Party members and 2,944 non-partisan voters.

Numbers are up slightly compared to two years ago, when there were 14,100 voters registered for that primary election.

On Wednesday morning the clerk’s office received its 4,000th request for an early ballot, and as of Tuesday evening 2,061 votes had been cast in Gage County.

“People continue to like it,” Hill said. “I do everything I can to make it available for people. We do have a large participation. Not all counties have a list of indefinite voters, and by that there’s a checkbox to be on a list and we send a postcard in the mail prior to each election. If you want to receive a ballot in the mail you sign that and send it back to us.”

A specially marked drop box is found outside east of the courthouse where ballots can be dropped off.

People can register to vote in the 2022 primary election, change their party or update their address in person at the clerk’s office until May 2.

