Gage County ending K-9 program

The program has been a source of controversy since last June when the K-9’s initial handler announced he was leaving the department to take another job, prompting several discussions at County Board meetings that boiled down to if Buster, a Belgian Malinois, should be retired and given to deputy Coltin Bebensee to have as a pet, or if Buster could be retrained with a different handler.

The board voted to allow Buster to be sold to Bebensee last June.

Following the board’s initial discussion, it determined Buster had a value of $250, based largely on predictions the dog would be unable to perform to his current level under a different handler.

Two weeks later the board voted to rescind its decision, saying they were misled to believe the dog has a lower value than it really does.

Buster was evaluated in Omaha and determined at that time to have a dollar value to be at least $4,000, and evaluators said the dog appeared able to work with a different handler. The canine was recertified with a different handler at the sheriff’s office in October 2019.

Based on that evaluation, Buster should have around three years of service life left from now.