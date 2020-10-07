Gage County extends moratorium on turbine permits

Gage County’s ban on wind energy permits will continue for at least another six months.

The County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved extending the moratorium on permit applications for wind turbines that was initially passed in July.

The board now wants the Planning and Zoning Commission to take a closer look at the regulations before again accepting permits.

“The idea is to give planning and zoning a chance to look at anything else that they would want to discuss or go over, not to ban wind, but to look at other potential changes,” said County Board chairman Erich Tiemann. “I think there was a list of several things we asked them to look at two weeks ago.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Halting the permit process in July was driven by a proposal from a group of Gage County landowners to amend wind regulations. That proposal was approved in September to increase setback requirements from nonparticipating residences from 3/8 to one mile.

Nonparticipating residents are those who do not have contracts in place with a wind company. Changes how decibel levels were calculated and who conducts testing were also included in the amendment.