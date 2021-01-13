Gage County extends moratorium on turbine permits

Permits for wind and solar energy projects will be put on hold until at least July in Gage County.
The decision followed a discussion by the County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday whether or not it should renew a moratorium on permit applications that’s currently in place.
The board ultimately voted to extend the moratorium until at least July 15 as the Planning and Zoning Commission looks at potential changes to the current wind regulations.
“Planning and Zoning is still working on this and there was some confusion (at its last meeting) as to what we wanted them to look at,” County Board chairman Erich Tiemann said. “I would suggest extending this a set period of time again to allow them to look at this, either six months or some set amount of time. I don’t know that they’ll be done in that amount of time, but if for some reason they would get done they would give whatever recommendation to us.”
Halting the permit process in July was driven by a proposal from a group of Gage County landowners to amend wind regulations. That proposal was approved in September to increase setback requirements from nonparticipating residences from 3/8 to one mile.
Nonparticipating residents are those who do not have contracts in place with a wind company. Changes how decibel levels were calculated and who conducts testing were also included in the amendment.
The push for change was largely driven by a proposal from NextEra Energy Resources to build a wind farm in northern Gage County.
Now, officials are continuing to look at regulations, including details in how setback requirements are calculated.
The moratorium passed 5-2, with board members Don Schuller and Gary Lytle voting no.
Schuller, whose first meeting as a board member was Wednesday, said the process of setting wind regulations has gone on long enough, citing the 18 months it took to make the last change to wind regulations.
“It just seems to me that a long time has been taken on this issue,” he said. “I know a long time had passed to make the last decision… maybe it wasn’t put off, but it took a while.”
Lytle added the moratorium is holding up businesses from making future plans.
“It’s a concern about what’s going to happen in the future,” he said. “If you’re trying to do business and put these structures up, you’re on hold because you’re waiting if we put another six month moratorium on it.”