Gage County extends moratorium on turbine permits

Permits for wind and solar energy projects will be put on hold until at least July in Gage County.

The decision followed a discussion by the County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday whether or not it should renew a moratorium on permit applications that’s currently in place.

The board ultimately voted to extend the moratorium until at least July 15 as the Planning and Zoning Commission looks at potential changes to the current wind regulations.

“Planning and Zoning is still working on this and there was some confusion (at its last meeting) as to what we wanted them to look at,” County Board chairman Erich Tiemann said. “I would suggest extending this a set period of time again to allow them to look at this, either six months or some set amount of time. I don’t know that they’ll be done in that amount of time, but if for some reason they would get done they would give whatever recommendation to us.”

Halting the permit process in July was driven by a proposal from a group of Gage County landowners to amend wind regulations. That proposal was approved in September to increase setback requirements from nonparticipating residences from 3/8 to one mile.