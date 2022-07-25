Gage County Fair celebrates 151 years

Residents from across the Sunland area and beyond will gather in Beatrice this week for the 151th annual Gage County Fair.

Lisa Wiegand, Ag Society treasurer, said the fair’s roots run deep in the county.

“Our communities have come together to promote agriculture in different ways for more than 150 years now,” she said. “We have a rich history of celebrating ag here… Long ago, the fair was a major place for people to exchange agricultural information.”

The Gage County Fair will feature a number of activities and will place agriculture on a pedestal throughout the week, from the Beatrice Chamber of Commerce’s Ag Appreciation BBQ at 5 p.m. in the Main Barn of the fairgrounds on Tuesday to the dozens of 4-H and FFA livestock shows.

Sheep, goats, swine and horses will take center stage alongside rodeos and vehicle rollover competitions during the weeklong festivities.

Beatrice Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Angie Bruna said the Gage County Fair is a great economic boon for Beatrice.

“When we have weeks or weekends when people come to town who aren’t normally here, we think it’s fabulous,” Bruna said. “Because not only are they going to the fair. They’re probably out and about in the community, whether that’s at a gas station or a shop or restaurant. It’s great for an economic return in that capacity.”

But for Bruna, the fair is also crucial in ways that can’t be quantified.

“The fair gives different ways for people to get involved and have that sense of place and community,” she said. “It makes for good memories. And you never know when those good feelings will come around to benefit us in the future.”

As the week goes on, the Pride of Texas Carnival will turn patch of grass in the fairground into a midway with rides for adults and children, and a music-accompanied beer garden will run long into the night. On Thursday, the fair will have its first ever Family Night, featuring free presentations and demonstrations by community organizations.

Wiegand said there’s something for everyone at the fair, regardless of how tight the budget.

“I just want to encourage everyone to come out,” Wiegand said. “It’s important to take the time to see... This is our community. This is our fair.”

More information and a full list of events can be found at gagecountyfair.com