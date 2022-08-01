Gage County Fair event raises more than $40,000 for family in need

The Hoffman-Ideus family felt the support of their 4-H community during the Premium Auction on Sunday afternoon.

Approximately $40,000 was raised for Trenn, Joey and Ethan in a short 30 minutes.

Just after the Gage County Fair last year, the three Hoffman-Ideus brothers lost their dad, Glenn Ideus, to COVID-19 on Aug. 25. Their mom, Tracy Hoffman-Ideus, passed away on Nov. 11 after a long battle with COVID-19.

The family farmed near Cortland and raised cattle and sheep.

Both Glenn and Tracy had been active in 4-H and FFA in their youth. They enjoyed going to county fairs and helping their sons show sheep.

All three of the Hoffman-Ideus boys are members of the Nemaha Valley 4-H Club. Trenn is a ten-year member and also belongs to the Freeman FFA.

After Glenn passed away in August and Tracy remained hospitalized, Brenda Smith, Glenn’s sister, moved into the family’s home and continued to live with the boys.

“We were just trying to maintain the farm and take care of things,” she said. “All of the boys share responsibilities and help out.”

All of the boys will be attending Freeman School in the fall. Ethan, a fourth grader, will be living in Beatrice with Tracy’s sister, Becky Dorn. Joey, a ninth grader, will be living with the Kettleson family near Adams. Trenn, a 12th grader, is going to be residing with Eldon and Gaynelle Ideus, near Pickrell.

Eldon Ideus, Glenn’s brother, farmed with Glenn.

“So many members of the community helped last fall,” Eldon said. “It was overwhelming. People came to help with harvest.”

“The 4-H leaders would check-in regularly and helped us so we didn’t miss deadlines,” Brenda added “Some friends came to help care for the animals, too.”

Marlan, Glenn’s brother, from Amherst, said that a lot of the churches in the community and even in Jefferson County have helped too.

Don Esau, Gage County Ag Society President, said that a few of the father’s in the 4-H club approached him and wanted to do something for the Hoffman-Ideus family on Saturday afternoon.

“It was a pretty quick turnaround, but the board discussed it and voted in support of a rolling auction to benefit the family during the Premium Auction on Sunday,” Esau said. “It was amazing what the community does to support people. Truly neat to be a part of that experience. This is what people do in Southeast Nebraska and we just want to help out where we can.”

At the end of the auction, the Hoffman-Ideus family that had been standing in the show ring, received a standing ovation.

“There were not a lot of dry eyes in the barn,” said Esau.

Trenn said he has learned that when things are hard, it’s the people closest to us that have made a difference.

“It’s my friends, family, neighbors and community that have been there for us,” said Trenn.

The Gage County Ag Society will continue to take donations for the Hoffman-Ideus family on the website. (www.gagecountyfair.com) Donations can also be sent to the P.O. Box 671, Beatrice, NE 68310.