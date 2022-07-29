Gage County Fair has first ever Family Night

Jesse Bolli and his colleagues offered a window into a very different world than the one glittering behind him.

Bolli, the Homestead National Historical Park Natural Resource Specialist, stood at the nexus between the carnival and animal barns during Gage County Fair’s Thursday Family Night, the first of its kind. With some warm water, scissors, string and corn husks, he helped dozens of fair-goers turn drab corn husks into canvases for imagination.

“Early homesteaders would often have to make do with what they had,” Bolli said. “They had to get creative with what was around them.”

A common practice, according to Bolli, was making dolls out of corn husks, which through cutting and tying can resemble a person wearing a dress or pants. In seven steps and 15 minutes, two corn husks can turn into a toy.

Bolli said it’s important to remember that history, especially in fun ways.

“We had a lot of fun doing this,” he said. “We’re glad to be a part of Family Night, and we’re glad we were able to connect with so many families.”

Bolli noted the contrast between the modest strips of corn casing and the dizzying array of lights and splashing colors of the carnival behind him. Garish, flashing modernity set against the debris that made it possible.

“A lot of these kids and families may have come from homesteaders,” he said. “So they’re great grandparents may have played with these… It’s important to have that perspective.”

Family Night offered a few opportunities for parents and children to participate in no-cost fair activities, with exhibits from Homestead and other organizations. Lisa Wiegand, Gage County emergency manager and Ag Society treasurer, said the shift to Family Night came because no big-name performers were booked for the fair. Wiegand said the costs of tickets could be prohibitive for some, so fair organizers planned a night of cheaper events.

Beatrice High School cheerleaders also participated in Family Night, painting the faces of children from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“We love being out here and connecting with kids,” Alexa Marquez, a junior BHS cheerleader, said. “I know not all families can afford the carnival, so it’s nice to give everyone something to do.

Wiegand said the Ag Society is open to ideas for future Gage County Fairs.