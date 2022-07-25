Gage County Fair introduces family night

Visitors to the Gage County Fair may notice a difference this year in the kind and volume of entertainment.

No big-name musicians or performers will grace the stage at the county fairgrounds in Beatrice, but Lisa Wiegand, Gage County emergency manager and Ag Society treasurer, said the week will still be packed with fun things to do.

On Thursday, the fair its first ever family night, which will take place in front of Ag Hall and Merchant’s Hall between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

“We have several groups that are coming to offer demonstrations or participation,” Wiegand said. “So as a family comes in the gate, we have the Homestead National Historical Park doing demonstrations. We have cheer squads coming from Beatrice and Southern that are going to get things livened up. We’ll have racers that are bringing their cars for a meet-and-greet. We have some roping activities. And then we’re going to have the little tuggers tractor pull on that street…. The activities are all free. It’s perfect for any families that are budget-conscious.”

Wiegand said that budget-consciousness is part of the reason the fair won’t be having any big-name performers. As prices rise for basic goods and entertainment, Wiegand said the Ag Society board weighed the cost and benefits of including major entertainers in the festivities. She said COVID-19 allowed the board to puzzle through what the community really wants out of the fair.

“Right now, a concert ticket might come pretty hard with the price of fuel,” she said. “We were weighing if we wanted to have expensive tickets. And that just didn’t seem right… We’re always open to changing course and seeing what the community wants and needs.”

There will still be music, including the Heartland Dueling pianos in the beer garden on Thursday night and the Pink Kadillac band there on Friday night.

“It doesn’t cost anything to go in the beer garden, and you don’t have to even buy an alcoholic beverage,” Wiegand said.

Wiegand said there are plenty of ways to have fun at the fair without incurring many costs, especially on family night. Colors da Clown will be coming out to face paint and entertain crowds for free.

But there are other fun activities that will cost money, as well, including Wednesday night’s bull riding at 7 p.m. and the IMCA races at 7:30 on Friday.

A carnival midway will take up a swath of the fairgrounds, dazzling with lights and twirling rides.

“There are rides for adults and rides for kids,” Wiegand said.

Wiegand said ride wristbands cost $25 from Wednesday to Friday and $30 on Saturday and Sunday.

“We’re happy to have the carnival come,” she said. “There’s a lot of counties that struggled finding a quality show, especially now with costs.”

Wiegand said the Ag Society gets a cut of what the carnival makes, which allows them to cover costs of the fair.

The Gage County Fair’s classic Eve of Destruction, full of vehicle-clashing rampages, is celebrating its 10 anniversary on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets to the show cost $20.

“It’s a real crowd pleaser,” Wiegand said. “It’s always the most popular... It starts out with power-wheels demo. We have kids who bring up their power-wheels and try to pop each other’s balloons.”

As the night goes on, spectators can expect a derby, roll-over contest and trailer race.

All in all, Wiegand said she’s excited for the jam-packed week.

“We look forward to seeing people come out,” she said. “There’s something for everyone at this fair.”