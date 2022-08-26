Gage County family receives donation

A Gage County family received a donation following fundraising efforts during this year’s fair.

Gage County Ag Society President Don Esau presented a check from a fundraiser held during the Gage County Fair to Eldon Ideus on behalf of the three Hoffman-Ideus brothers. Nearly 100 donors contributed $43,155.

The boys’ father, Glenn Ideus, died on August 25, 2021 as a result of COVID-19. Their mom, Tracy Hoffman-Ideus, passed away on November 11, 2021 due to complications from COVID-19.

The family farmed near Cortland and raised cattle and sheep.

Both Glenn and Tracy had been active in 4-H and FFA during their youth. They enjoyed going to county fairs and helping their sons show sheep.

All three of the Hoffman-Ideus boys are members of the Nemaha Valley 4-H Club and the oldest two are involved in Freeman FFA.

“All of the boys are attending Freeman Schools in Adams, but we had to separate them into different homes. That’s been difficult,” said Eldon Ideus, uncle to the boys. “It has taken a lot of organization.”

Ethan, a fourth grader, will be living in Beatrice with Tracy’s sister, Becky Dorn. Joey, a ninth grader, will be living with the Kettleson family near Adams. Trenn, a senior, is going to be residing with Eldon and Gaynelle Ideus.

“This donation means so much to our family,” Ideus said. “The community has really pulled together for us at the fair that was not even expected. The support we have received from the school, area churches, neighbors and 4-H has just been tremendous.”

Don Esau said he was approached at the fair on Saturday around noon by Kyle Dorn and Jeff Dean who wanted to do something for the family. After some discussion, members of the Ag Society voted to approve the rolling auction that took place during the Premium Auction at the Gage County Fair.

“It’s pretty amazing the amount of money that was raised in a little over 24 hours planning,” Esau said. “The rolling auction itself lasted a little over 30 minutes.

“It makes me feel a lot of pride in this community that so many people stepped up. It was just awesome.”

The Gage County Ag Society will continue to take donations for the Hoffman-Ideus family on its website. Donations can also be sent to the Ag Society at P.O. Box 671, Beatrice, NE 68310.