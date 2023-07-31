Nebraska Heritage and Pioneer Farm families were presented awards on Sunday afternoon at the Gage County Fair.

Two families received the Heritage Farm Awards from the AKSARBEN Foundation for 150 years of continuous ownership by the same family. The Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers partner with the AKSARBEN Foundation.

The Smith Family Farm near Filley was established in 1866 by Samuel Smith. One hundred and sixty acres were of the original homestead. Corn and soybeans are produced on the 147.3 acres remaining. The land is currently owned by Jerry Joe Chapman of Filley, Iowa.

Greg and Moya Peters of DeWitt are the fourth generation of the farm established in 1861. James Plucknett established the Plucknett/Peters Family Farm with 83.73 acres. Corn and soybeans are currently produced on the farm with the acreage remaining the same.

James’ son, George and his wife, Clara, acquired the land in 1923. In 1972, Knoland and Carolyn Plucknett, acquired the land from his parents and in 2010 Peters took ownership. Greg Peters is the great-great-grandson of Plucknett.

Five families received the Pioneer Farm Awards for 100 years of family farm ownership.

Irvin and Harold Trout acquired 160 acres near Filley in 1923. Harold and Neva Trout owned the land following with Harold and Dianne Trout acquiring the 160 acres in 1973. Corn, wheat, hay, hogs and cattle are produced on the farm.

John Hereth was the original owner of 120 acres near Odell. It was established in 1919. It is currently owned by Darrell Schramm. Corn, soybeans and cattle are produced on the farm.

Leonard and Karen Buhr currently owns 152 of the original 160 acres originally owned by Wilke and John Jurgens. The Buhr Family farm was established in 1907. Currently corn, wheat and soybeans are produced.

Henry and Lizzie Sachtleben were the original owners of the Edwards-Huetson-Sachtleben Family Farm established in 1906. The 80 acres has passed through four generations and is currently owned by Peter and Teresa (Edwards) McHargue.

The Dorn Family Farm was established in 1918 by Henry Ewers. The 160 acres of land near Adams produces corn, soybeans, hay and cattle. The third generation of ownership belongs to Lisa Dorn.

Gage County Ag Society President Don Esau said they were proud to be able to present the awards at the fair.

To date, more than 9,000 families in all 93 counties in Nebraska have been awarded the Heritage Farm Award. Since its inception in 1955, nearly 6,000 families in Nebraska have received the Pioneer Farm Family Award.