The Gage County Foundation presented the Beatrice Community Food Pantry a $25,000 check on Wednesday afternoon.

The funds will be used as the pantry continues with renovation in the City Auditorium.

Gage County Foundation Chairman Don Vetrovsky said he was proud to be able to donate.

“The pantry has been serving the community for 50 years,” he said. “We’re proud to be able to help the pantry with the renovation costs.”

Vice President of the Beatrice Community Food Pantry and Gage County Foundation Terry Doyle said the funds would be used towards material costs of the project.

“Marvin Goossen has served as the general contractor of the project as a volunteer,” he said. “His mother, Martha, had served on our board for many years and he has been so generous with his time. We can’t thank him enough.”

Doyle said the electrical has been completed and they will be finishing renovations with an expected move in date of August or September.

President of the Beatrice Community Food Pantry Board said the space has more than double of what they have available in the basement of St. John’s Lutheran Church.

“Our space is double and it’s all on one level,” he said.

Meyer continued that several of the volunteers and many of the people that use the pantry will benefit from the pantry being more accessible.

“We’ll have plenty of room for storage and to move around.”

Pantry Co-manager Sue Orwen said the pantry volunteers could serve about 24 families per day.

“We’ll be able to serve more families a day,” she said.

Pantry Co-manager Angy Essam said currently one team fills the orders, but with the increase in space will allow for another team.

“In theory we will be able to serve 48 families each of the two days that we are open,” she said. “In addition, our freezers will be here in the pantry instead of in the community.”

“I also see it being easier for people to drop off donations. With the space available, it’s more feasible to resume our in-gathering in the fall too. We’re looking forward to the possibilities.”

Doyle said he believes there are a lot of opportunities with the new location.

“I can’t think of anything but positives.”

The Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging will be hosting a stuff the bus event on Friday in the Russ’s parking lot that will benefit the pantry.