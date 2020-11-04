Gage County has record election turnout

Tuesday’s general election set multiple records in Gage County, including the most ballots submitted early and the highest voter turnout in recent history.
Of the 14,533 registered voters in Gage County, 11,201 cast a vote, amounting to a 77% voter turnout based on unofficial results.
“In the 2016 general election I had a 71.87% turnout,” said Gage County Election Commissioner Dawn Hill. “This is the highest I can remember ever having. There were some in the 70s, but that’s a pretty impressive turnout. When you go through all this work you want people to vote. It’s good to see that people went out and expressed their opinion.”
In the presidential race, 66% of Gage County voters favored Donald Trump over Joe Biden. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen received 237 votes.
Republican Ben Sasse received 7,612 votes over Chris Janicek’s 2,228 in the U.S. Senate race. Adrian Smith won the congressional race in Gage County with 7,693 votes to Mark Elworth Jr.’s 2,519.
Gambling initiatives in the state were also favored by Gage County voters with around 68% across three measures. The gambling measures were also favored statewide with around 65% of voters favoring them with 95% of votes reported Wednesday morning.
Hill said 7,005 early ballots were requested in Gage County, a much higher percentage than in past elections, and 6,862 were returned.
In the spring primary election 5,626 early ballots were cast out of 6,386 total.
For those who voted at the polls, Hill said poll workers reported few issues, for the most part.
“It was very hectic with the phone calls and answering people’s questions,” Hill said. “There were a lot of provisional ballots from people who hadn’t changed their address.
“We had someone in the Adams precinct that came in with a campaign sign on their hat and when they were asked to remove it he didn’t really want to and couldn’t figure out why he needed to. They showed him the sign with the statute on it and I think he complied. You have to pay attention to those kind of things, ask them to take a hat off or turn their shirt inside out. Those are directions that we get from up above.”
Regulations state campaigning is not permitted within 200 feet of a polling site.
Unofficial results were also not available until after midnight Wednesday morning after an issue with the ballot counting machine that set efforts back more than an hour.
Voting by mail has been encouraged across the nation this year in attempt to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Hill expects high percentages of early ballots will continue to be cast, both for safety and convenience.
“I think it probably makes it easier at the polls because they don’t have the mass people to deal with and voters to deal with,” she said. “For one, I’m not sure if COVID is going to go away or not. We either learn to live with it or have to make adjustments. But I think there’s also the convenience factor with early voting. We’ve all heard a lot about it and there’s been issues raised about different things. It’s on everybody’s radar right now.”
Hill previously said that this year 3,000 additional names have been added to the early voter list.Gage County voters can have their name put on the list and get a postcard every election to request an early ballot, as ballots themselves can’t be sent out unless requested each election.
