Gage County has record election turnout

In the spring primary election 5,626 early ballots were cast out of 6,386 total.

For those who voted at the polls, Hill said poll workers reported few issues, for the most part.

“It was very hectic with the phone calls and answering people’s questions,” Hill said. “There were a lot of provisional ballots from people who hadn’t changed their address.

“We had someone in the Adams precinct that came in with a campaign sign on their hat and when they were asked to remove it he didn’t really want to and couldn’t figure out why he needed to. They showed him the sign with the statute on it and I think he complied. You have to pay attention to those kind of things, ask them to take a hat off or turn their shirt inside out. Those are directions that we get from up above.”

Regulations state campaigning is not permitted within 200 feet of a polling site.

Unofficial results were also not available until after midnight Wednesday morning after an issue with the ballot counting machine that set efforts back more than an hour.

Voting by mail has been encouraged across the nation this year in attempt to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.