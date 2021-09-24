Gage County highway superintendent recognized for years of service

Gage County’s highway superintendent was recognized for more than 40 years of service on Wednesday.

Galen Engel, who started with the highway department in Gage County in 1979, is retiring after 42 years.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Board of Supervisors presented Engel with a plaque during its regular meeting Wednesday.

“On behalf of the County Board I would like to present you with this plaque for your years of service to the county,” Board member Terry Jurgens said. “...He has been our highway superintendent for the last nine years and served the county for 42 years. With that being said, Galen is not only a good friend of mine. He’s been, in my opinion, the best highway superintendent we’ve had.”

Engel was hired Feb. 12, 1979 and worked on the bridge crew. He was named interim superintendent on Aug. 1, 2011 and became highway superintendent on Nov. 28, 2012.

Engel previously said increasing regulations have been the thing that’s changed the most during his time with the department.

“It was an interesting 42 years,” he said Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0