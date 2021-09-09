Gage County highway superintendent retiring

After more than 40 years working for Gage County, Galen Engel is saying goodbye.

The highway superintendent, who started with the highway department in Gage County in 1979, is retiring after 42 years.

“I’ve worked with a lot of good people, a lot of good township people,” he said. “Like any job it has its ups and downs. It’s been a learning experience over the last 40 years, but I’ve enjoyed every bit of it.”

Engel said increasing regulations have been the thing that’s changed the most during his time with the department.

“Probably the regulations that the highway department has to follow from DOT and above are the biggest thing, especially on construction projects and financing things like that,” he said. “There’s always new mandates and stuff that you have to follow.

“You’re dealing with the public on the daily level and it’s probably one of the bigger challenges. The weather conditions adds a lot to it. It’s always something new coming up.”

Engel was named the superintendent in 2012.

A retirement party will be held for Engel on Friday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. at the county highway department.