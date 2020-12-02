Gage County hires veterans service officer

A new veterans service officer will be starting in Gage County next month.
Scott Bates will begin his role in the position on Jan. 4. He was recommended for the position by the Veteran Services Committee, and was unanimously approved by the County Board of Supervisors during its regular meeting Wednesday.
“The Veteran Services Committee voted unanimously to have Scott appointed,” County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said. “There’s excitement there and excitement from the board. I believe Scott will do a great job with his personality and charisma. I think this is going to be a really great addition to the county.”
Bates had a 34-year military career. He is a retired first sergeant who served in the National Guard from 1980-2014. He entered the military as a way to work on vehicles.
Bates completed basic training between his junior and senior years of high school.
For the first 20 years he did a lot of emergency response work, including responding to tornadoes, floods and blizzards. In later years, his deployments included places overseas such as in Bosnia and Iraq.
“I look forward to working with everybody and supporting our veterans in this county,” Bates said. “It’s going to be great. I’ve wanted to do something like this since I retired from the Guard.”
The Gage County Veterans Service Office works to support veterans in several ways, including helping returning veterans with benefits, compensation claims, disability claims for veterans injured in service, assisting with funerals, supporting spouses after a veteran has passed away and working with life insurance.
Bates’ appointment followed an announcement that Philip Dittbrenner was leaving the position after 17 years.
Dittbrenner said he resigned to try something different, and that he and his wife were looking to purchase a business in Beatrice.
Tiemann added the department provides essential services for veterans, who in turn support the local economy.
“It’s not just our older veterans, we want to keep them here, but our younger veterans, as well,” he said. “That’s a resource, as everyone is short of labor. Here are hardworking, well trained men and women we’re trying to keep in the state. I really look forward to the younger veterans having the ability to stay here and more incentive to stay in Gage County and Nebraska.”
