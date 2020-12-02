Gage County hires veterans service officer

A new veterans service officer will be starting in Gage County next month.

Scott Bates will begin his role in the position on Jan. 4. He was recommended for the position by the Veteran Services Committee, and was unanimously approved by the County Board of Supervisors during its regular meeting Wednesday.

“The Veteran Services Committee voted unanimously to have Scott appointed,” County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said. “There’s excitement there and excitement from the board. I believe Scott will do a great job with his personality and charisma. I think this is going to be a really great addition to the county.”

Bates had a 34-year military career. He is a retired first sergeant who served in the National Guard from 1980-2014. He entered the military as a way to work on vehicles.

Bates completed basic training between his junior and senior years of high school.

For the first 20 years he did a lot of emergency response work, including responding to tornadoes, floods and blizzards. In later years, his deployments included places overseas such as in Bosnia and Iraq.