Gage County Historical Society and Museum celebrates 50 years

The Gage County Historical Society and Museum is celebrating a momentous occasion this summer, as it’s been 50 years since a location for important area artifacts was created.
According to the museum’s website, in 1970, historian Zoa Ann Worden collected and displayed Gage County items in the mezzanine of what is now The Kensington in downtown Beatrice, until it was clear that a real museum was needed. The first meeting for the museum was in March on 1971, with the Historical Society being incorporated that June, and the museum opening in November at 404 Court Street.
The museum’s current location, the depot at 101 North Second Street, was donated by the Burlington-Northern Railroad to the Historical Society in March of 1973, and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.
“I would say it is fairly common for small communities to have a historical society, but it’s less common for them to have a large museum, Megan Sothan, the museum’s administrator, said. “But I believe they are very important, because it does provide the community a way to preserve its local history. Without those local historical societies, there’s really no repository for the objects that you would see in a museum, those objects that tell the story of the past and the people that have made that area and that region home.”
Sothan said the museum has exhibits including the Native American tribes that were in Gage County before the county was established, as well as the people and progresses that have made the area what it is today.
“Just trying to interpret that history and those origins for why we are here, and what makes Gage County unique, and why people come here to live? That’s kind of the stories that we focus on, and that covers everything from business to healthcare to personal stories to agriculture,” Sothan explained. “Basically, anything that encompasses what people were doing here in Gage County and just their lives.”
Sothan said the rotating exhibit this year will be displayed from July through September, and will discuss the museum’s history, as well as the history of the Gage County Historical Society.
The museum also has two main events each year, which were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic but planning to return this fall and winter. Those include the Harvest Days event at the Filley Stone Barn, and the Classic Film Institute.
Sothan said Harvest Days is a partnership with Homestead National Historical Park, and includes three days of programs about historic agriculture involving roughly 550 area fourth graders. An event for the public is held at the barn at the end of the week, as well.
The Classic Film Institute is a partnership with several groups including the Beatrice Public Library, and each year has programs focused on an individual that was born or raised in the area who has ended up in the entertainment industry. Past events have highlighted Harold Lloyd, Josephine Houston and Richard and Maude Wayne.
“There’s a lot of film talent that comes out of Gage County, so the Classic Film Institute helps to celebrate that history and bring awareness to our film actors, screen writers and all of those involved in the entertainment industry, really,” Sothan said. “It’s rather amazing, just how much talent has come out of Gage County regarding the performing arts.”
Sothan said the museum also partners in Community Players’ paranormal historic walking tour, Main Street Beatrice’s Chocolate Lovers Extravaganza and Taste of Spring events, and trolley rides with Santa at the annual Holiday Lighted Parade.
More information about the museum and its programs can be found at gagecountymuseum.info/