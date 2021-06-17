Gage County Historical Society and Museum celebrates 50 years

The Gage County Historical Society and Museum is celebrating a momentous occasion this summer, as it’s been 50 years since a location for important area artifacts was created.

According to the museum’s website, in 1970, historian Zoa Ann Worden collected and displayed Gage County items in the mezzanine of what is now The Kensington in downtown Beatrice, until it was clear that a real museum was needed. The first meeting for the museum was in March on 1971, with the Historical Society being incorporated that June, and the museum opening in November at 404 Court Street.

The museum’s current location, the depot at 101 North Second Street, was donated by the Burlington-Northern Railroad to the Historical Society in March of 1973, and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.

“I would say it is fairly common for small communities to have a historical society, but it’s less common for them to have a large museum, Megan Sothan, the museum’s administrator, said. “But I believe they are very important, because it does provide the community a way to preserve its local history. Without those local historical societies, there’s really no repository for the objects that you would see in a museum, those objects that tell the story of the past and the people that have made that area and that region home.”