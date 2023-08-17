Orphan Trains traveled throughout the United States from 1854-1929 looking for families to adopt them. There were stops in Wymore and Beatrice during some of those years.

Some descendants of those adopted in the area attended a presentation given by the Gage County Historical Society in Wymore recently.

Director Cassandra Dean said she had received a donation of a dress of a child adopted in Beatrice, which spurred her interest.

“The little girl, Cecilia, was 22 months of age when she came on the train,” she said. “Her brother, Joseph, was her guardian. The Randolph or Rudolph children were adopted by Frank and Mary McClosky.”

In 1849 Ireland experienced the Potato Famine, which brought immigrants to the United States. Historical records indicate up to five boats a day from Ireland came into Ellis Island. Approximately 273,000 orphans came from Ireland.

In 1850-1851 and in 1906-1907 there were typhoid epidemics in New York that left thousands of children as orphans. Small pox and other diseases, as well as the civil war played a role in the approximate 250,000 children without parents.

Old newspapers gave accounts of children, 3-14 years of age, arriving by train for distribution. The Children’s Aid Society and Sisters of Charity often assisted with finding children homes.

Dean said trains arrived each month with 10-12 orphans.

Dr. HJ Sloss and his wife from the Wymore area were influential in promoting adoptions in the area. In 1902 they adopted twin sisters and later adopted a girl in 1914. Research is still being done on this family.

“A lot of information that I have is because of donations,” she said. “We are looking for more photos from surviving family members.”

Dean Cole assisted with the presentation.

“I spent years working with “Shorty” Morris and have done research on many of the families that adopted in Nebraska," Cole said.

“A lot of the kids were adopted and had positive experiences. Some were taken in as laborers and had a different story. They were treated like slaves. “Shorty” was one of those and had a hard life and a really interesting story.”

Cole said “Shorty” was left at the orphanage in New York by his family for what was supposed to be short time, but he was placed on a train. Years later he was reunited with his mother for a visit.

“According to books that I read, the orphanages were overwhelmed with starving children,” he said. “On the trains they ate jelly sandwiches at each meal for the three to four days they were on the train.”

Mike Morris is one of nine children of “Shorty” Morris.

“I was trying to get flags at the cemetery for him because he was in the Navy,” he said. “I found that he had changed his name because he was 15 and wanted to go into the Navy.”

Several attendees told stories they had heard from family members.

Wilber Hamilton was adopted by a family in Wymore. He died while he was in the Army in a fire at 24 is years old. He is buried in Wymore.

Some of the attendees noted they knew names were changed and sometimes records were difficult to find. The Children’s Aid Society also lost a lot of records in a fire.

A museum in Concordia, Kansas, chronicles many of the stories of the orphans. Information on the itinerary of the trains can sometimes be found at the museum.

Dean said she had no idea how many children were adopted from the trains in the area but is looking for more information from families who may have stories or photos.